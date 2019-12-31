This might not have been the most dramatic comeback win in Johnstown Tomahawks history, but it certainly was the most one-sided.
The Maine Nordiques put a damper on the New Year’s Eve atmosphere early in Tuesday’s game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
But the Tomahawks soon had a crowd of 3,108 in a celebratory mood after Johnstown scored seven consecutive goals in a 7-2 victory.
“We came back from a 2-0 deficit,” said Tomahawks forward Christian Gorscak, who had two goals and an assist. “We didn’t get down. We kept at it. It was great.”
The win pushed the Tomahawks’ New Year’s Eve record to 6-1-1. The holiday contest is a tradition carried over from the former ECHL Johnstown Chiefs.
“We appreciate our fans very much,” Gorscak said. “We want to keep the tradition going.”
The Tomahawks closed the year – and the decade – in style, though in the early going, Johnstown was in the hole.
“It wasn’t a good start,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Maine had a lot of juice to start the game.”
Maine’s Emmanuel Sanchez scored a goal 3:03 into the game.
Soon after the goal was announced, the Nordiques’ Stefan Owens made it 2-0 at 4:23. The goals came 1 minute, 20 seconds apart.
The Tomahawks later had a good scoring chance in front of the net.
Players from both teams converged on the crease. There was pushing and shoving in front of Nordiques goaltender Marco Duronio.
When the scrum broke up, Maine was penalized for covering up the puck in the crease, resulting in a penalty shot.
Gorscak successfully converted on the penalty shot at 12:11. Skating into the left-wing circle, Gorscak got within a few feet of Duronio before using a back-hander to place the puck behind him along the near post.
“Gorscak is playing at a different level right now,” Letizia said. “There was no question about who we wanted to take that penalty shot. He delivered and we went from there.”
The Tomahawks tied the game on another breakaway, though this one came when Drew Murphy picked up the puck in the neutral zone and converted on a short-handed rush at 15:02.
“It was huge,” Letizia said. “You make it 2-1. They get a power play. (Johnstown goaltender) David (Tomeo) made a big save to keep it at 2-1. Murphy stole it at the blue line and buried it on a breakaway.”
Johnstown’s Liam Whitehouse and Maine’s Caden Pattison dropped the gloves :02 into the second period. Each player received a fighting major and game misconduct.
The fisticuffs seemed to ignite the Tomahawks. Brendan Blair took a drop pass from Jack Therrien and lifted a shot over Duronio 2:15 into the period.
Gorscak netted his 18th goal at 4:32, giving the ‘Hawks a 4-2 lead. Spencer DenBeste and Blair had assists.
Max Kouznetsov got to a rebound in the slot and fired the puck into the net for a power-play goal and 5-2 lead at 8:28 of the second period.
“We started playing a little bit more direct,” said Letizia, whose team scored on a penalty shot, power play and short-handed situation. “We started taking pucks to the net and we made some nice plays.”
Tristan Poissant turned a Nordiques miscue into his eighth goal of the season, giving Johnstown a 6-2 advantage 7:34 into the final period.
Sean Bauchens added a goal at 16:42 to set the final.
Tomeo stopped 26 shots for his 11th win.
“A crazy game,” Letizia said. “A ton of people and energy in the building. To put up a nice win like that with a lot of goals is huge. We’re going to refocus a bit, do some team building and be back here Monday to get back to work.”
