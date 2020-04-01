The Johnstown Tomahawks never had an opportunity to finish their North American Hockey League season when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled play.
But the Tomahawks continued to receive postseason recognition as the East Division awards were announced on Wednesday.
For a second straight season, Johnstown’s Mike Letizia was named East Division Coach of the Year.
“It’s obviously really nice to be recognized,” said Letizia, who led the second-place Tomahawks to a 34-13-4 record and collected his 200th victory as Johnstown’s coach this season. “It goes to show that the team continued to find success. We had an 0-3 start but we never panicked.
“The guys believed we had a good team. We straightened things out. Once we gained our confidence we really started to pick things up. We had a really nice run before the season got canceled.”
Johnstown forward Christian Gorscak earned NAHL East Division Most Valuable Player honors and was the division’s Forward of the Year.
“Christian had a pretty special season,” Letizia said of the Niagara University-bound Gorscak. “Unfortunately it ended short, but when it did he was the league’s leading scorer. No secret. He was a key to our success.”
Gorscak scored 25 goals and led the NAHL with 64 points when play was halted. He rated a plus-29.
“His consistency was great,” Letizia said. “From Day 1, he and never took his foot off the gas. It was a lot of fun to watch his growth as a player and growth as a person.”
Alex Tracy was tabbed East Division Goaltender of the Year and Rookie Goaltender of the Year.
Both Gorscak and Tracy were part of the All-East Division Team.
“We acquired Tracy right as we were en route to the NAHL Showcase,” Letizia said of the September event in Blaine, Minnesota. “He traveled to the Showcase with the Shreveport team. We needed to solidify our goaltending. He became available. He had not played one game of junior hockey. He ended up winning our first game of the season.”
Tracy went 17-4-1 with a 2.12 goals against average and .935 save percentage. His four shutouts led the team.
“His numbers were remarkable,” Letizia said. “His first month he had a little bit of an adjustment. From mid-November on, he was outstanding. He got better and better as the year wore on.”
Fourth-year defenseman Chris Trouba was named the East Division Leadership Award winner despite missing most of the season due to a serious back/neck injury.
“It speaks volumes about the respect that Chris has not only here in Johnstown but across the league,” Letizia said. “His last game was before Thanksgiving. It goes to show you how much of a leader he is and how much everybody respects him.”
Trouba had two goals and seven points in 23 games before he suffered a broken vertebrae during a Nov. 23 home game against the Maryland Black Bears. Initially, it was thought the captain might miss the remainder of the season, but he was cleared to play and expected to return the night the season was paused on March 13.
Even when he was out of the lineup, Trouba provided encouragement and inspiration to his teammates.
“He was basically like another coach for us. He was at practices,” Letizia said. “When he came back (to watch practices) the strength of our team was better. His presence was incredible. It was so sad that literally the day he was supposed to return, the season got paused and he never was able to finish his career. I don’t think it takes away from his legacy here. There was never a captain like him.”
Defenseman Malik Alishlalov was named to the East Division all-rookie team and NAHL all-rookie second team. In 47 games, Alishlalov had four goals, 22 assists and 26 points. He scored four power-play goals and three game-winners.
“Malik is another guy we were fortunate to basically add to our team right before the showcase,” Letizia said. “He started in Youngstown in the USHL and it didn’t work out for him there. We were able to bring him in and give him an opportunity. You could see right off the bat he had talent. He was a tireless worker and never wanted to come off the ice. He was fully dedicated.”
