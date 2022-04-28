JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Braedon Ford scored with 36 seconds left in overtime as the Johnstown Tomahawks won 5-4 in another tightly contested playoff game against the Jamestown Rebels on Thursday night at Northwest Arena.
Tyler DesRochers’ shot from the right point missed the goal on the short side, but the rebound came to Ford, who netted the game-winner at 19:24 against goalie Nolan Suggs.
Jake Black won the face-off to set up the play.
The Tomahawks lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 with Game 4 set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Northwest Arena. A fifth game, if necessary, would be played at 6 p.m. Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Jamestown tallied the only goal of the first period as Ethan Janda found the net against goaltender Matthew O’Donnell (42 shots, 38 saves) at 3:06.
The Tomahawks outscored the Rebels 4-3 in a wild second period as the game was tied 4-all through 40 minutes.
Jamestown made it 2-0 on Jak Vaarwerk’s power-play goal at 4:46, but Johnstown answered with Cole Bianchin’s goal at 3:32.
The Rebels reestablished a two-goal margin after Joshua Burke’s power-play tally at 4:46.
The pace didn’t let up, as Johnstown’s Jacob Badal and Black scored at 5:33 and 9:05, respectively, with Black’s goal on the man-advantage.
Jamestown’s Ryan Waltman put his team back in front by scoring short-handed at 17:31.
Badal’s second of the game came on a power play to tie the score through two periods.
Neither team scored in the third period, sending a game into overtime for the second time in three contests in the series. Jamestown won 2-1 in two overtimes in Game 1.
