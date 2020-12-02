The Johnstown Tomahawks will visit the Maine Nordiques for a two-game set at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.
The North American Hockey League East Division second-place Tomahawks (6-2-3) will meet the third-place Nordiques (7-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Friday.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team leads the Nordiques by one point in the division standings.
The Tomahawks are 1-2 to start a string of five road games played in an eight-day span.
Johnstown lost 2-1 and 4-3 at the Maryland Black Bears to open the stretch last Friday and Saturday, then bounced back with a 3-2 shootout victory at the New Jersey Titans on Sunday.
