Tomahawks 7-3, Jr. Hat Tricks 2-2: In Danbury, Connecticut, Johnstown prevailed on Saturday and Sunday to take two out of three games on the road.
On Sunday, Johnstown (35-10-5) scored the first four goals on its way to a 7-2 victory. Jay Ahearn (one assist), Brendan Clark and Reed Stark each scored a pair of goals for the Tomahawks. TJ Koufis buried a goal. Ahearn has 28 goals to lead the North American Hockey League.
Will Margel assisted on three goals for Johnstown, which hosts Maryland at 7 p.m. Saturday. Holt Oliphant added two helpers. John Gelatt, Max Smolinski and Ryan Vellucci added assists.
Liam Gross notched his first victory as he made 32 saves for Johnstown.
Ben Biester and Nolan Barrett scored for Danbury (18-24-4), which prevailed 5-1 on Friday night. The Jr. Hat Tricks finished with a 34-27 edge in shots on goal.
On Saturday, Margel scored 10 seconds into overtime to pick up an extra point for the Tomahawks. Clark and Ethan Webb assisted on the game-winning goal.
The teams each tallied one goal in the first two periods. There was no scoring in the third period.
Ahearn (one assist) and Olliphant also scored for Johnstown. Margel assisted on two goals. Sam Evola piled up 31 saves for the victory.
Porter Schachle buried both goals for Danbury, which outshot Johnstown 33-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.