The Johnstown Tomahawks took significant steps toward building a foundation for the team’s 10th anniversary season in the North American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Coach Mike Letizia added four forwards and a defenseman among the Tomahawks first five selections in the 2021 NAHL Entry Draft. Overall, the 'Hawks took 18 players in 17 rounds, with a pair of fifth-rounders.
With their first pick, the Tomahawks selected 5-foot-11 right wing Sean Ramsay, of Victoria, British Columbia. Ramsay, 20, was the 28th pick overall. He played 19 games with the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the British Columbia Hockey League, scoring two goals and seven points last season.
Johnstown took 19-year-old forward Tyler McNeil, of South Lake Tahoe, California. In 25 games with the Philadelphia Hockey Club in the National Collegiate Development Conference, he scored five goals and 14 points. McNeil also had nine goals and 11 points in four games with the Fresno Monsters in the United States Premier Hockey League last season.
In the third round, the 'Hawks picked Myles Perry, a 5-11 right wing from Whitby, Ontario, Canada with the 86th overall selection. In 2019-20, Perry scored 16 goals and 32 points with the North York Rangers.
In Round 4, Johnstown took defenseman Ethan Perrault, of Tipp City, Ohio. Perrault actually played in three games with the Tomahawks last season, notching an assist. The 6-3, 190-pounder had four goals and 16 points in 60 games with the Ohio Blue Jackets 18U AAA squad.
In the fifth round, Johnstown selected forward Noah Wagner, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The 129th-overall pick played five games with the Dauphin Kings in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, scoring one goal last season.
Also, in the fifth round, the 'Hawks nabbed 5-11 defenseman Chip Hamlett of Belle Mead, New Jersey. Hamlett had two goals and 14 points with Philadelphia Hockey Club last season.
The remainder of the Tomahawks draft picks included:Sixth round, Thomas Delfarno, defenseman, Lincoln, Rhode Island; seventh round, Marc Lund, forward, Edina, Minnesota; eighth round, Will Elger, center, Lewis Center, Ohio; ninth round, Liam Gross, goaltender, Fort Washington; 10th round, Johnny Ramoundos, forward, Prevost, Quebec, Canada; 11th round, Robert Barrasso, forward, Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; 12th round, Preston Brighton, defenseman, Englewood, Colorado; 13th round, Arik Altman, forward, Phoenix, Arizona; 14th round, Thomas Heaney, goaltender, Oceanport, New Jersey; 15th round, Jared Lambright, defenseman, Clifton Park, New York; 16th round, Hunter Fairman, Pittsburgh; and 17th round, Pablo Frank, forward, Spokane, Washington.
The Tomahawks won the NAHL East Division regular-season crown in 2020-21 and advanced to the playoffs before falling to the Maryland Black Bears in the first round.
