LEWISTON, Maine – A second-period barrage of five goals helped the Johnstown Tomahawks bury the Maine Nordiques with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night to sweep the two-game weekend series.
The Johnstown Tomahawks (19-12-4 with 42 points), led by assistant coach Dave Dunkleberger in the absence of coach Mike Letizia due to his father passing away this week, had seven players produce two or more points in Saturday's triumph.
Johnstown's Stephen Kyrkostas netted two goals and assisted on another. Holt Oliphant contributed a goal and two assists. Sean Ramsay and Egan Schmitt each provided a goal and an assist. Jacob Badal (team-leading 23 helpers), Johnny Ulicny and David Wilcox amassed two assists each.
Matthew O'Donnell made 31 saves to net his second victory in as many nights for Johnstown, which outshot Maine 36-33. The Tomahawks prevailed 5-2 on Friday night.
Maine scored 5:28 into the first period, but Kyrkostas netted the equalizer with 2:03 before the end of the frame.
In the second, Ramsay, Oliphant, Zachary Murray, Schmitt and Noah Wagner all scored for Johnstown. Maine scored to pull within 4-2.
Kyrkostas found the back of the net in the third period to set the final.
Aidan Connolly and Patrick Schmiedlin both scored for Maine. Gus Holt allowed four goals on 20 shots, and was replaced by Avery Sturtz (11 saves) in the second period.
Next weekend, the Tomahawks travel to face the second-place Maryland Black Bears on Friday and Saturday.
