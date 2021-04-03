LEWISTON, Maine – Following a similar script as Friday, the Maine Nordiques scored 15 seconds into Saturday's North American Hockey League's contest against the Johnstown Tomahawks. However, the visitors rattled off seven unanswered goals to prevail 7-1 and completed a two-game series sweep at Androscroggin Bank Colisee.
Cannon Green gave Maine a 1-0 lead off feeds from Makem Demers and Andrew Noel. Will Margel, Brendan Clark and Andrew Murphy buried goals for Johnstown to lead 3-1 after the first period.
Jay Ahearn netted his 23rd goal of the season on Clark's 30th assist. Anthony Mastromonica added a goal off feeds from Caden Lewandowski (two assists) and Alex Gritz as the Tomahawks led 5-1 after the second period.
Murphy and Holt Oliphant scored power-play goals in the third to close the scoring.
Josh Graziano stopped 30 of 31 shots for the victory. Johnstown finished with a 38-31 shots on goal advantage. The Tomahawks converted half of their power-play opportunities for goals, while Maine went 0-for-6.
Maine's Tyriq Outen gave up five goals in 31 minutes. He was relieved by Avery Sturtz, who surrendered two goals in 29 minutes.
Johnstown widened its lead in the East Division standings by four points over the two games. The Tomahawks are 30-7-4 with 64 points in 41 games, while Maine is 28-16-1 with 57 points in 45 games played.
