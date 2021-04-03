For the first time in 118 days, the top two teams in the North American Hockey League's East Division will meet on the ice. The first-place Johnstown Tomahawks travel to take on the second-place Maine Nordiques in a two-game series set to start at 7 p.m. Friday. The second contest begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Androscroggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston, Maine.