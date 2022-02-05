DANBURY, Conn. – Four different Tomahawks scored, and Dominik Wasik stopped 26 shots in his team debut as Johnstown completed a two-game sweep of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks with a 4-2 triumph on Saturday afternoon at Danbury Ice Arena.
Johnstown is firmly in third place in the NAHL East Division with a 22-13-4 record and 48 points. The Tomahawks prevailed 7-2 on Friday afternoon against Danbury.
Egan Schmitt scored off a feed from Holt Oliphant 4:19 into the first period to give Johnstown a 1-0 advantage. Jake Black scored an unassisted goal just 52 seconds later as the Tomahawks entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead. Black has compiled 25 goals, tied for second most in the NAHL.
With assists from David Matousek and Cedrick Theodore, Braedon Ford scored 7:03 into the second period for a 3-0 edge. Miles Harrington scored for Danbury to pull within 3-1. Matousek answered with a goal off a feed from Sean Ramsay with 1:10 left in the second.
Danbury's Luke Sukovic scored 3:37 into the third period to set the final.
Johnstown killed off four penalties. The Tomahawks outshot the Jr. Hat Tricks 45-28.
The 'Hawks added Wasik from the Aberdeen Wings on Friday after going 10-7-1 with a 3.11 goals against average.
The Tomahawks begin three straight home weekend series at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Maine.
