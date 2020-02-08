Johnstown Tomahawks logo

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Two third-period goals from Colin Price wiped out a one-goal deficit as the Johnstown Tomahawks swept the Northeast Generals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday. 

Northeast’s Dylan Schuett buried a goal with assists to Clark Kerner and Liam McCanney 2:44 into the game. 

About halfway through the third period, Price tied up the score with the assists to Carson Gallagher and Carson Grainer. With 1:34 left in regulation, Price scored again off feeds from the same duo.

Alex Tracy made 25 saves in goal for Johnstown. 

