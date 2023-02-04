JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – So far in 2023, Johnstown has fit the mold of “new year, new team” almost perfectly.
After two losses to New Jersey started the Tomahawks’ schedule in January, the team appears to have found its groove.
Johnstown followed a lopsided series-opening victory over Northeast by taking down the Generals 4-2 in front of 2,351 fans on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena, completing the weekend sweep and extending its winning streak to six games.
“We obviously had a good one last night, and I thought we picked up right where we left off,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “Right when the puck dropped, we were dictating the pace. We were all over. The only thing we didn’t have to show for was as many goals. Top to bottom, everybody contributed.”
Johnstown’s six-game run is its longest since the Tomahawks also claimed six victories in a row from Jan. 16-31, 2021.
Overall, the Tomahawks have been victorious in seven of their past nine contests dating back to their 11-round shootout win over the Generals on New Year’s Eve.
“We’re finding that identity that we’ve talked about since the beginning of the year,” Letizia said. “We’re having fun while doing it. January is the dog days, but these guys are understanding what the team game is and what it means to play it.”
Johnstown (19-17-2, 40 points) remains one game behind Maine (42 points) for fourth place in the East Division standings after the Nordiques defeated Philadelphia on Saturday. After dropping both games this weekend, the Rebels now trail fifth-place Johnstown by four points.
The top four teams in the division advance to the Robertson Cup playoffs. Johnstown has 22 games remaining on its schedule, and will next host Danbury (2-33-4) in a Saturday-Sunday series next weekend.
“Going into the second half of the year, we were pretty inconsistent,” Tomahawks forward Drake Albers said. “We knew if we wanted to make the playoffs, this is something we would need. Everybody is on board. All the coaches and everyone in the locker room know what’s at stake. We have to keep competing.”
Albers kicked off the scoring with his first of two goals at the 4:40 mark of the opening period, executing a wrap-around to beat Generals goaltender Toby Hopp to the far post. Justin Rapp followed by tipping in a shot by Isaac Holt from the blue line at 11:44 to give the Tomahawks a 2-0 advantage.
Johnstown recorded 20 shots on goal in the first, but were held to just eight total for the remainder of the game. Where the offense slowed, the Tomahawks defense picked up.
The Tomahawks killed off all five of Northeast’s power play opportunities, en route to helping goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp tally his fifth consecutive victory in net.
“We’re playing very well as a team right now,” said Rajalin-Scharp, who made 29 saves. “We’ve really earned this hot streak for how hard we’ve been working. I’ve really been trying to do my part by working on my mechanics and rebound control. My defensemen have been helping me out by boxing out so I can see every shot. It’s great to see us keep being in the win column.”
Jacob Kaminski scored the lone goal of the second period for Northeast at 14:38 to cut the Johnstown lead to 2-1 going to the third.
Albers then gave the Tomahawks much-needed insurance, scoring on Johnstown’s first shot of the third period just 1:22 into the frame.
Northeast pulled its goalie with just under three minutes to play and executed with the extra attacker as Andrew Delladonna found the back of the net, but Johnstown’s Will Lawrence answered with an empty-net goal just 39 seconds later to set the final.
“We knew they were going to come out harder after yesterday’s turnout,” Albers said. “We knew they weren’t just going to roll over. Every team in this division is dangerous, and we have to come out every game like we did tonight if we want to keep being successful.”
