Tomahawks 5-2, Black Bears 3-1: In Odenton, Maryland, Johnstown picked up a couple of NAHL East Division victories over Maryland on Saturday and Sunday to remain in first place.
On Sunday, Johnstown won its fourth straight game over Maryland. Will Margel’s fourth goal of the season 5:58 into the third period was the eventual game-winner. The Tomahawks led 2-0 at the time on a feed from John Gelatt. Daniel Tkac buried a goal in the second period for the first goal off a Margel feed.
Johnstown goaltender Sam Evola stopped 35 of 36 shots on net for the victory.
Josh Nixon scored for Maryland with 2:06 remaining to cut the deficit down to one. The Black Bears pulled goaltender Michael Morelli for an extra attacker, but the Tomahawks defense played up to the challenge to hold off for victory.
On Saturday, Brendan Clark, TJ Koufis (two assists), Anthony Mastromonica, William Persson and Reed Stark all scored once for the Tomahawks. The teams were deadlocked at 3-all heading into the third period. Persson scored off feeds from Lewandowski (16th assist) and Margel. Clark added an empty-net goal for insurance with 1:45 left.
Jared Gerger, Alex Gritz, Caden Lewandowski, Margel, Max Smolinski and Stark all recorded one assist in the victory.
Conor Cole, Brad McNeil (17th goal) and Branden Piku scored for Maryland.
The Tomahawks have 43 points, two more than second-place Maine in three fewer games. Maine defeated Danbury 3-2 and 6-5 over the weekend.
