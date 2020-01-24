MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey – The Johnstown Tomahawks fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Titans in a battle of the NAHL East Division's top-two teams on Friday night.
The first-place Titans opened their margin over the second-place Tomahawks to seven points (59-52). Johnstown has played four more games than New Jersey heading into a Saturday night rematch.
The Titans’ Shane Haviland started the scoring 13 minutes into the opening period.
New Jersey made it 2-0 early in the second period on a goal by Cade Penney. The Tomahawks' Christian Gorscak scored with assists by Max Kouznetsov and Reed Stark to cut the lead to 2-1, but New Jersey's Nick DeSantis added an unassisted goal with less than two minutes left in the period.
Johnstown's Tristan Poissant had an early goal in the third period with an assist by Gorscak.
New Jersey put up two more goals by forward Gavin Gulash and defenseman Tyler Nasca. Tomahawks forward Andrew Murphy scored with assists by Pavel Kharin with 5 minutes left in the game.
