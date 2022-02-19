JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks current schedule resembles a difficult postseason stretch.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team is in the midst of six games played against two teams during a span of nine days.
With a relatively young squad, there are plenty of lessons to be learned, especially after the Tomahawks endured a 7-3 drubbing from the Jamestown Rebels in front of 2,370 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday night.
The one-sided loss followed third-place Johnstown’s impressive 3-1 victory over the fourth-place Rebels on Friday.
The same teams meet at 1 p.m. on Monday in Jamestown, a make-up of a Martin Luther King Day game postponed by a snowstorm.
Then, the Tomahawks return home for a three-game set against second-place Maryland, Thursday through Saturday.
“This is definitely a test on our bodies with the quick turnaround playing Monday afternoon, then coming back and having Maryland here for three games starting Thursday,” Letizia said. “A short week. Another hard, heavy-hitting team to play against.
“It’s playoff hockey at this moment where you play a lot of games in a short amount of time. You play hard games and such meaningful hockey.”
Letizia likes the challenge.
During the past three seasons, the Tomahawks often were dominant, especially at home. With an almost entirely new core of players, the Tomahawks are learning how to handle the NAHL East Division grind.
“The last few seasons with 20 games to go we’ve pretty much had the playoffs wrapped up,” Letizia said. “Maybe some of those games, while they were always meaningful, those games weren’t as juicy. Maybe for this group, being such a new group, with some young guys and fresh guys to the league, maybe that added challenge and pressure will do us better down the stretch.”
Johnstown (24-14-5) has 53 points in the East, three points behind Maryland and seven back of division-leading New Jersey. Jamestown (23-18-3) has 49 points.
The Rebels built a four-goal advantage in the first period on Saturday.
Max Hamstad scored on a fortuitous bounce 2:23 into the game. The Rebels added three goals in a 5-minute, 35-second span.
“The first one, honestly, from our vantage point it was kicked in again,” Letizia said. “Two games in a row, the first goal was kicked in. Unfortunately, tonight, rather than us bouncing back, some shots found their way in.
“It was tough to be down 4-0 after the first. Not the way you drew it up. They came hard definitely. When you’re playing behind the 8-ball that much, the odds aren’t really in your favor.”
The Rebels’ John Lundy netted his 23rd of the season at 9:29, James Miller converted a power play at 12:58, and Jak Vaarwerk scored at 15:04 to chase starting goalie Dominik Wasik.
Johnstown goaltender Matt O’Donnell, who made 20 saves in Friday’s win, entered the game.
The Rebels made it 5-0 via Ryan Waltman’s goal 27 seconds into the second period.
“In the second we give up a goal pretty early,” Letizia said. “They worked to make things happen. Mostly everything went their way.”
The Tomahawks got some life as Frank Jenkins netted his ninth of the season only 6 seconds after a power play had expired.
But Jamestown’s Lundy made it 6-1 by converting a power play at 8:17 of the second.
Lukas Klemm put the Tomahawks behind 7-1 at 10:19 of the third.
Johnstown’s Egan Schmitt scored on the power play at 13:42, and Sean Ramsay set the final with a goal at 14:39.
“We got some goals at the end. There is never any quit,” Letizia said. “No question about that. But you learn pretty quickly it’s going to be a battle.”
The Tomahawks drew 4,465 fans to the two home games, an average of 2,233 for the weekend.
