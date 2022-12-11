JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Forward Anthony Galante converted Johnstown’s first power-play opportunity of the night to snap a 2-all third-period tie and ignite a surge of three unanswered goals in a four-minute span that propelled the Tomahawks to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Maine Nordiques on Saturday night.
A crowd of 1,096 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial watched the Tomahawks (12-12-2) win their second straight to take the three-game weekend series and move within a point of the fourth-place Nordiques (13-10-1) in the NAHL East Division standings.
“We were dialed in,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “When we got that win (Friday) we were focused on making sure we did the job (Saturday).
“It felt like anytime they got one, we didn’t slide back, we turned it up and kept on coming. In that third period, the (penalty kill) did a great job, the power play stepped up, and everybody contributed to the win.”
Galante was questionable to even suit up for the Tomahawks after suffering a leg injury on Friday that kept him out of the last period and a half of play, but he was able to recuperate and contribute his 11th and 12th goals of the season during Saturday’s decisive third period.
“The whole entire game, everybody on our team was moving at full speed, and when you’re doing that, things are going to open up at some point,” Galante said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”
Adam Johnson got the win in net for the Tomahawks as he turned aside 33 of 35 Maine shots.
Johnstown opened the scoring in the first period when Nick Ahearn and James Barbour got loose on a 2-on-1 breakaway, with Barbour taking Ahearn’s feed and ripping one past Maine’s Kael DePape from the right side of the crease at the 6:36 mark.
The Nordiques answered with just 1:45 left in the period on Sterling Wolters’s shot from the left circle, with Brendan Kimball picking up an assist on the play.
The Tomahawks went back in front midway through the second period on Johnny Ulicny’s tally that was assisted by Ahearn and Barbour, and that Johnstown advantage held until the early moments of the third.
Maine opened the final frame with the equalizer at the 2:09 mark as Kellen Murphy beat Johnson on a feed from Brendan Gibbons.
However, Galante subsequently hammered home a rebound off a Zach Aben shot to put Johnstown ahead at 8:21. Drake Albers was also credited with an assist on the power-play goal.
Less than a minute later, the Nordiques got a power-play opportunity when Barbour got the gate for illegal head contact, but Johnstown was able to kill off the penalty.
Just seven seconds after the teams got back to full strength, Ulicny gathered a loose puck and blasted one from just inside the blue line for his second goal of the game and seventh on the season to make it 4-2 at the 11:59 mark.
“That was an absolute missile from Ulicny that made it under the bar,” Letizia said. “That was one of the nicest shots we’ve seen all season.”
The Tomahawks’ surge continued as it took only 12 seconds for Galante to score an unassisted tally and extend Johnstown’s lead to 5-2.
Johnson and the Tomahawks’ defense were able to keep the Nordiques scoreless over the remainder of the game to secure the win.
“They’re an offensive-minded team that wants to run and gun and push the pace,” Letizia said. “We had to be on our toes. It’s all about how hard you want to defend.”
The Tomahawks will host New Jersey for a two-game series starting on Friday night.
