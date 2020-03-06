Christian Gorscak recorded his 100th career point with a goal and two assists in a first-period onslaught as the visiting Johnstown Tomahawks extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-2 victory over the Maryland Black Bears on Friday night.
Carson Grainer, Brendan Blair and Pavel Kharin also scored in the opening period as the Tomahawks improved to 9-1 in their last 10 games.
Rookie goalie Alex Tracy made 37 saves and recorded his 15th win of the season in 23 starts.
Drew Murphy extended his point streak to five in three games with an assist on the opening goal.
The win gives head coach Mike Letizia 199 career victories.
