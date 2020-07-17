The Johnstown Tomahawks announced on Friday that forward and assistant captain Bennett Stockdale has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers.
Stockdale, of Ottawa, Ontario, recently completed his second season in Johnstown. He joined the Tomahawks prior to 2018-2019 season as a free agent. He instantly became one of the team’s premier offensive players.
“I’m very excited and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsville,” exclaimed Stockdale. “I can’t thank my coaches, teammates and billets in Johnstown enough. I couldn’t have done it without them, and of course my family who’s supported me throughout this journey. I am very excited to begin this next chapter.”
Stockdale was a consistent contributor in his two seasons and only missed one regular-season game in two seasons. Named an assistant captain this season, his production on and off the ice was evident as well as his contributions to the Johnstown community. Stockdale was named to the 2020 NAHL East Division Top Prospects team where he represented the Tomahawks.
During the two games in Attleboro, Massachusetts, he recorded a goal and two assists to help the East Division team to a 2-0 record.
“Bennett was an outstanding member of our hockey team for two seasons,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “I am so happy for him as he really stuck with the process and stayed true to himself. Bennett had a fantastic season for us in 2019-20 that unfortunately was cut short, and had a great two-year career in Johnstown. As a coach, it was a pleasure to coach him because of his high-end character and willingness to be a great teammate. That along with his playing talent should help pave his way at the next level.”
Stockdale finishes his Tomahawks career with 29 goals and 52 assists for 81 points in 110 games.
“Bennett left a great mark on our program on and off the ice, and the entire Tomahawks organization is excited to see how he does as he begins his college hockey career,” concluded Letizia.
