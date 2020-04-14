The Johnstown Tomahawks lost an important member of the North American Hockey League team on Monday even though Ed Matisik never skated a shift, scored a goal or stopped a shot.
Matisik died unexpectedly on Monday night at his Johnstown home. The Tomahawks’ head statistician since the inaugural season in 2012-13 was 57.
“Ed was as loyal and as dedicated to this team as they come,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Every single game he made sure everything was done properly in terms of what we needed to have done before the game, after the game, all the proper statistics, lineup exchanges – a lot of behind the scenes things that may seem minor to some but is vital to how everything functions for us and between the teams.”
Matisik compiled live-game statistics using a laptop and working with a crew of two or three other statisticians tracking goals, assists, shots, penalties and plus-minus ratings. His work immediately went to the NAHL system and resulted in real-time updated game and cumulative statistics.
“Ed was there since the very first day in 2012,” said Jean Desrochers, who holds administrative roles with both the Tomahawks and the 1st Summit Arena. “He never missed a home game in eight seasons.”
A Greater Johnstown High School graduate, Matisik graduated from Boston University and earned a Master’s degree in law from American University. He formerly was an arts manager at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
“I heard the news and it was pretty devastating amidst everything that is going on in the world,” Letizia said. “It’s another tough day. I really feel sorry for his family. He was a good man who dedicated a lot of his time to our team and helping the organization.
“He was one of those guys you need to have, a guy who could do those behind-the-scenes jobs that need to be done,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks released a statement:
“The Johnstown Tomahawks organization would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family of Ed Matisik, who passed away at the young age of 57. Ed was a beloved game day staff member for all eight seasons with the club. He served as the team head statistician and was a staple in the press box. In eight seasons, Ed never missed a home game. His dedication and passion for the game of hockey stood out amongst his peers. He was a loyal employee who cared deeply about the players, coaching staff, fans and his coworkers. His unwavering support of Tomahawks hockey will forever be remembered by those who worked closely with him.
“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ed.”
