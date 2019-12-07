The Johnstown Tomahawks relied heavily on goaltender David Tomeo through the first two periods of a much-anticipated meeting with the East Division-leading New Jersey Titans on Friday.
Tomeo didn’t disappoint.
The veteran netminder stopped 27 of 28 shots and turned away several quality chances early while providing the Tomahawks offense some time to click into gear in a 4-1 victory in front of 1,369 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“I love games like this,” Tomeo said after improving to 11-4-2 with a 2.46 goals against average and .922 save percentage.
“You kind of just get up for these ones a little bit more when you’re going against a team that’s right above you in the standings.”
With 38 points, the Tomahawks (17-8-4) closed within a point of the first-place Titans (19-4-1). The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with first-place at stake.
The Tomahawks will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss as fans are encouraged to bring a new toy or stuffed animal to toss onto the ice after the first Johnstown goal of the game.
“I know they like to shoot the puck a lot. I’ve played against these guys a few years,” Tomeo said of the experienced Titans lineup. “The guys were great with blocking shots and getting pucks out of the zone. I got a lot of help from my teammates. I have a lot of confidence in them when they’re playing like that in the defensive end.”
In the first period, the Tomahawks successfully killed off a pair of Titans power-play opportunities, including a brief 5-on-3 advantage. Overall, New Jersey went 0-for-6 on the man-advantage.
“Our PK was fantastic,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We gave them too many power-play chances, especially early. We gave them a 5-on-3 and multiple power plays.
“We did a good job of killing them. But we have to limit their chances on the power play. They’re a good team. You can’t give them space and time.”
With New Jersey’s Kyle Jeffers in the box for slashing, Johnstown’s Christian Gorscak continued his hot streak by netting his 12th goal of the season.
Tristan Poissant took a shot from along the right-wing boards. Gorscak picked up the rebound at the near post behind netminder Arseni Sergeev and pushed the puck into the net at 9:52.
New Jersey’s Shane Haviland backhanded a rebound past Tomeo to tie the game 1-all 11:24 into the middle period.
“For the first 40 (minutes) I’d say David Tomeo was a big key,” Letizia said. “I don’t think we played that great and I don’t think everybody was going as much as we needed to be. I don’t think we were sharp.
“When they tied it up that gave us a little bit of a wake-up call. We got the two not too long after, which was huge,” the coach added.
Johnstown’s Drew Murphy skated from behind the net, through the circle on the right side and took a shot that got past Sergeev at 12:42 of the second to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead.
Brendan Blair took a shot from the point, and Gorscak put the rebound into an open net for a 3-1 Tomahawks lead 16 minutes into the second. It was Gorscak’s eighth goal in his last eight games.
“After he committed to Niagara (University), his game has gotten that much better,” Letizia said of Gorscak’s signing on Oct. 9. “Some guys commit and get a little bit complacent. They feel the job is done. He’s done the opposite. He’s gone straight up from there. He’s just driven.”
Spencer DenBeste gave the Tomahawks a three-goal margin via his empty-net goal with 2:53 remaining.
The win had added significance because Tomahawks captain Chris Trouba, a four-season veteran, watched from one of the boxes near Section 21.
Trouba suffered a severe neck injury against the Maryland Black Bears on Nov. 23 at the War Memorial and will be out for at least two months.
“I haven’t been here all that long, but Chris is a special kid,” said Tomeo, who joined the Tomahawks on Oct. 11. “When you see something like that happen to anyone. ... I remember the next day he was out doing charity with us. He is here tonight. He told us he was going to be with us after Christmas. That’s a special player. That’s your captain.
“We love him as a teammate. He’s always going to be our captain and the guy we’re playing for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.