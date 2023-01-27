DANBURY, Conn. – Six different Johnstown Tomahawks scored goals and Alec Rajalin Scharp notched his third shutout of the season in a 6-0 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Friday night.
Ethan Perrault, Ryan Vellucci, Andrew King, Justin Rapp, Will Moore and Will Lawrence each had a goal for the Tomahawks (16-17-2) at Danbury Ice Arena.
Rajalin-Scharp stopped all 18 shots he faced to improve to 10-8-1. The native of Stockholm, Sweden has won three straight starts, including two shutout wins.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Danbury (2-32-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.