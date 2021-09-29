Tomahawks 10th anniversary logo
Johnstown Tomahawks

The Johnstown Tomahawks will open the home portion of their 10th anniversary season in the North American Hockey League on Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Coach Mike Letizia’s team will face East Division rival Maryland Black Bears at 7 p.m.

The Black Bears eliminated the Tomahawks in a first-round playoff upset in May.

The Tomahawks opened the 2021-22 season with a 2-4 record, splitting four games in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, and dropping a pair on the road against the Northeast Generals.

Veteran forward and team captain Holt Oliphant fronts a group that includes a lot of new faces. The Tomahawks roster has been rebuilt after many players from last season’s East Division champion squad moved on.

“Johnstown has such a rich hockey history and has so many great captains before me,” Oliphant said. “It is truly an honor to be named captain and it’s something I take great pride in being a part of.”

The Tomahawks will wear commemorative 10th anniversary black and gold jerseys on opening night. Those jerseys will be auctioned off online after the game.

The Tribune-Democrat’s annual Tomahawks’ team page with player photos and biographies appears on Page B4.

