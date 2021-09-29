The Johnstown Tomahawks will open the home portion of their 10th anniversary season in the North American Hockey League on Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team will face East Division rival Maryland Black Bears at 7 p.m.
The Black Bears eliminated the Tomahawks in a first-round playoff upset in May.
The Tomahawks opened the 2021-22 season with a 2-4 record, splitting four games in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, and dropping a pair on the road against the Northeast Generals.
Veteran forward and team captain Holt Oliphant fronts a group that includes a lot of new faces. The Tomahawks roster has been rebuilt after many players from last season’s East Division champion squad moved on.
“Johnstown has such a rich hockey history and has so many great captains before me,” Oliphant said. “It is truly an honor to be named captain and it’s something I take great pride in being a part of.”
The Tomahawks will wear commemorative 10th anniversary black and gold jerseys on opening night. Those jerseys will be auctioned off online after the game.
The Tribune-Democrat’s annual Tomahawks’ team page with player photos and biographies appears on Page B4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.