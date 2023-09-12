The Johnstown Tomahawks begin a busy four-day stretch at the North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, Wednesday through Saturday.
Coach Mike Letizia's team split a pair of road games against the Maryland Black Bears to open the 2023-24 NAHL season and head into a challenging portion of the schedule.
"We are looking to get better each game at the showcase," Letizia said Tuesday after the team traveled to the Midwest. "I thought we saw a lot of very good things in Maryland and some things that we obviously want to clean up."
The Tomahawks opened the season with a 5-1 victory at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Friday, but the Black Bears bounced back with a 6-3 win over the Tomahawks on Saturday.
Reid Lune leads the team with a goal and three points, and returnee Will Lawrence has three assists. Four players collected a goal and two points over the weekend – Alexey Yarmulnik, Justin Gibson, Zach Aben and Tomas Vlcek.
Goaltender Jacob Osborne started both games, going 1-1. Zack Ferris played 29:36 in relief during the second game.
"The showcase is so unique with four games in four days, so it's very rigorous and you don't have much time to reset between games," Letizia said. "It's important to take one day at a time."
The Tomahawks (1-1) will open the NAHL Showcase against the undefeated El Paso Rhinos (3-0) of the South Division at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Johnstown then faces off against the Kenai River Brown Bears (1-0) of the Midwest Division at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Letizia's team will skate against the Aberdeen Wings (0-0) of the Central Division at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The Tomahawks conclude the showcase against the Amarillo Wranglers (0-0) of the South Division at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The NAHL Showcase annually brings scouts, coaches and recruiters from NCAA schools and NHL organizations to the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine.
"The promotion of our players to the countless NHL and NCAA scouts is second to none, and that is what this event really is all about," Letizia said.
The Tomahawks will play two games against the Philadelphia Rebels at Hollydell Ice Arena on Sept. 22-23 before finally returning to Johnstown.
The home opener will be played at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. The teams also will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.