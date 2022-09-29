Throughout the first three weeks of the North American Hockey League season, the Johnstown Tomahawks haven’t seen much of 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
No regular-season games.
Few practices.
That changes on Saturday night when the Tomahawks play the 11th home opener in the franchise’s history. The Philadelphia Rebels visit the War Memorial for a 7 p.m. face-off.
“It’s certainly a welcome sight to be able to play at home on a Saturday night in Johnstown,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We have been on the road extensively since the opening of training camp in mid-August.
“With the travel to our road games and the NAHL Showcase, along with some logistics in our scheduling, we really have only practiced at 1st Summit Arena two or three times so far this year.”
The Tomahawks (1-4-1) have three points and are fifth in the NAHL East Division.
Johnstown is one point behind both Philadelphia (2-4-0) and New Jersey (2-6-0), and three back of second-place Northeast (3-5-0). The Maryland Black Bears are 7-1-0 and lead the division with 14 points.
“We will continue to drive home the way we feel that success can be created for our group, and I think gaining more consistency will be big for us,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks are 2-5-3 all-time in home openers. Johnstown dropped its first seven home openers at 1st Summit Arena before a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Titans in 2019.
Last season in the home opener, the Tomahawks edged Maryland 4-3 in a shootout in front of 2,012 fans.
“It is always extremely exciting playing your first home game of the season, and we can’t wait to hit the ice,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks split a pair of games at Danbury on opening weekend of the 2022-23 season before dropping two league contests Johnstown played at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. Last weekend, host Northeast won a pair of tight games, including one in overtime.
“I think that hopefully gaining some continuity in our routine and being at home will certainly be good for us,” Letizia said. “The results have certainly not been in our favor thus far this season, but I think that our process has been there to get those results.”
The Tomahawks added experienced defenseman Tyler DesRochers to the roster on Tuesday.
DesRochers played 24 games with Johnstown this past season, scoring a goal and 23 points.
Johnstown traded for forward Anthony Galante from the Aberdeen Wings on Saturday. Galante had a goal and two points this season after also playing last year for the Wings.
James Barbour (two goals, three assists, five points) leads the Tomahawks in scoring. Drake Albers, acquired on Sept. 16 in a trade with the Anchorage Wolverines, has four points, including a pair of goals.
David Matousek, Johnny Ulichny and Gabriel Lunn each have three points for Johnstown.
Returning goaltender Matt O’Donnell (0-2-0, 3.00 GAA, .910 save percentage) and Alec Rajalin-Scharp (1-1-1, 3.33, .897) share duties in the net.
“Learning how important the small details are to the big picture is something that we have been preaching as a coaching staff in addition to cashing in our Grade A scoring chances,” Letizia said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.