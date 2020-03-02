The Johnstown Tomahawks didn’t resemble a team that hadn’t played a game in more than two weeks.
Nor did the ’Hawks seem to mind skating in a rare Monday night game while paying homage to Dr. Seuss in front of 1,356 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Christian Gorscak scored two goals, and goaltender Alex Tracy made 19 saves as the Tomahawks clinched a North American Hockey League playoff berth with a 6-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques.
“I think our guys were dialed in from the get-go,” said Letizia, whose team hadn’t played a game since Feb. 15. “We had a nice break. Guys enjoyed it. It was good for our guys to regroup and refresh a little bit.
“(Assistant) Coach Nick (Perri) and I talked about how well we thought our practices ran this week, which was a testament to the boys coming back with the right mindset. We wanted to carry it right into the game and we did. We dictated the play right away.”
Max Kouznetsov gave the Tomahawks a 1-0 lead 9:32 into the first period. Kouznetsov tallied his 15th goal of the season by taking a shot from the edge of the left-wing circle to beat goaltender Avery Sturtz on the near side.
The Tomahawks didn’t allow a shot on goal until Andrius Kulbis-Marino had an attempt with 6:45 left in the first period.
Johnstown had a 9-1 shots advantage at that point.
“We definitely played hard,” Tomahawks forward Drew Murphy said. “We could’ve been a little better. We’re going to come back (Tuesday) and make sure we get four points.”
Pavel Kharin made it 2-0 with his ninth goal of the season at 8:46 of the second period. Carson Grainer attempted a wraparound and the rebound went directly to an open Kharin in the low slot.
Murphy pushed the margin to 3-0 with his 10th goal of the season 12 minutes into the second.
Kulbis-Marino broke the shutout with a goal at 16:45 of the second, his fourth goal in six games. Noah Kane took the initial shot.
Johnstown’s Gorscak capitalized when Sturtz was out of the net. The puck came to the veteran, who pushed it into an open net as the goaltender tried to dive back into position 4:46 into the third.
“The first one they just had some miscommunication and I was able to read the goalie,” Gorscak said. “I put it in.”
But Maine answered with Isaiah Fox’s 15th goal at 5:47 to set a 4-2 score.
The ’Hawks reestablished the three-goal lead when Gorscak took a pass from behind the net and blasted a shot from between the circles at 13:54.
“Jess (Lycan) and Pav (Kharin) grinded down low and gave me a nice pass out front and I was lucky enough to bury it,” Gorscak said.
Carson Gallagher set the final with a power-play goal, his 19th of the year that was assisted by Bennett Stockdale and Ryan Poorman, with 1:01 to play.
“We kept it simple,” Gorscak said. “It was our first game in three weekends. We played pretty tight in the ‘D’ zone and were able to get a couple early.”
The East Division second-place Tomahawks (31-13-4) have 66 points and closed within seven of the New Jersey Titans (36-12-1) with one game in hand.
Sixth-place Maine (20-29-2) has 42 points. The Tomahawks and Nordiques meet again on Tuesday night at 1st Summit Arena.
“You always want to do it with a win,” Letizia said of clinching a playoff spot. “We had the mindset going into the season that we wanted to be back in Minnesota. We want to win this thing. Today was the first step of being able to do that.”
The Tomahawks advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinal round in Blaine, Minnesota, before being eliminated last season.
“It’s a great feeling to make the playoffs, but we’ve got a lot more to do,” Murphy said.
