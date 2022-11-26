SEWELL, N.J. – Three unanswered goals by the Johnstown Tomahawks over the second and third periods allowed the visitors to prevail 3-1 over the Philadelphia Rebels on Saturday night.
After a scoreless first period, Philadelphia's Dominic Foglia scored off assists to Oliver Band and Jacob Margarit 4:06 into the second.
Just 1:11 later, Johnstown's Zachary Aben scored on the power play. James Barbour and Anthony Galante provided helpers. With just 18 seconds left in the period, Ryan Vellucci found the back of the net with assists going to Tyler DesRochers, who committed to Mercyhurst this week, and Gabriel Lunn.
With 1:40 left in the third period, Galante scored an empty-net goal to put the game away.
Johnstown finished 1 of 3 on the power play. The Tomahawks held a 29-28 slim edge in shots on goal.
Johnstown goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp produced 27 saves to pick up the victory in net.
The teams meet again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to complete the three-game series. Philadelphia prevailed 5-3 on Friday night.
