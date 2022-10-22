JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three goals during the third period helped the Johnstown Tomahawks erase an early two-goal deficit as they topped the Maryland Black Bears 4-3 on Saturday, avenging a loss by the same score to the NAHL’s East Division leaders from Friday.
Will Lawrence (10:08), Drake Albers (15:32) and Tyler Chenevert (16:22) struck for Johnstown, giving the hosts a 4-2 lead. Will Moore and Ethan Perrault were credited with assists on Lawrence’s goal, which drew the teams even at 2. Albers followed with an unassisted effort 50 seconds Chenevert solved Maryland goaltender Jack Wieneke with help from Ryan Vellucci and Zachary Aben.
The Black Bears’ Kaleb Tiessen scored at the 18:24 mark of the third to set the final.
Maryland, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped, went up 51 seconds into the first period with a goal from Dimitry Kebreau. Christian Catalano added to the Black Bears’ lead with his 11th of the season at 8:50 of the first.
Johnstown picked up the only goal of the second period when Gabriel Lunn struck at 18:36 with assists from Johnny Ulicny and David Matousek.
