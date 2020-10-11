ABINGDON, Maryland – John Gelatt’s overtime goal on a breakaway erased a five-goal deficit as the Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Maryland Black Bears 7-6 on Sunday in the NAHL season opener for both teams at Ice World.
Gelatt’s goal came with 49 seconds left in overtime.
Reid Leibold tallied a hat trick as Maryland led 6-1 early in the second period of a pair of short-handed goals. Anthony Mastromonica, Brendan Clark and Reed Stark all scored for Johnstown to trail 6-4 after the second.
Mastromonica’s second goal and Mikol Sartor’s tally tied the game with 12:35 left in the third.
Sam Evola came in relief of Ryan Ullan in goal for Johnstown. Evola allowed two goals in 44 minutes, 11 seconds of ice time.
Andrew Murphy and Reed both finished with two assists for the Tomahawks, who play Maryland at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Jay Ahearn also scored for Johnstown.
