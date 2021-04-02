LEWISTON, Maine – Maine's Isaiah Fox scored just nine seconds into Friday's NAHL East Division contest, but the Johnstown Tomahawks responded with eight unanswered goals to prevail 8-1.
Johnstown (29-7-4 with 62 points) tallied five goals in the third period to secure victory in front of 400 fans that took in the game for free at Androscroggin Bank Colisee.
Maine (28-15-1 with 57 points) benched Tyriq Outen after giving up a sixth goal in the third period.
Eight different Tomahawks scored goals. Jay Ahearn, Brendan Clark, Alex Gritz, Will Margel, Anthony Mastromonica, Andrew Murphy, Reed Stark and Daniel Tkac all buried goals for the visitors. Stark assisted on three goals, with Gritz and Liam Whitehouse both adding two helpers.
Ahearn's 22nd goal of the season knotted the game at 1 6:51 into the first period. Mastromonica's goal gave the Tomahawks a lead they would not relinquish at 2-1 after the first.
Murphy's tally expanded the advantage to 3-1 after the second period.
Clark, Stark, Gritz, Margel and Tkac all provided goals in the third period.
Josh Graziano improved to 8-0-1 in his time with Johnstown by making 32 saves and holding Maine scoreless over the final 59 minutes and 51 seconds.
Avery Sturtz came in relief of Outen and stopped 7 of 9 shots on goal.
Maine finished 0-for-5 on the power play. Johnstown concluded with a 34-33 edge in shots on goal.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.