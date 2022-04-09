LEWISTON, Maine – A string of four unanswered goals by the Johnstown Tomahawks helped the visitors defeat the Maine Nordiques 6-4 on Saturday at The Colisee.
Jacob Badal scored two goals for the Tomahawks (32-20-6 with 70 points) on Saturday to salvage a split of the two-game series. Johnstown sits in third place, one point behind Jamestown and one ahead of Maryland with two more regular-season games left.
Maine's Patrick Schmiedlin scored 10:53 into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Johnstown's Ethan Perrault found the back of the net just 40 seconds later for an unassisted goal.
In the second period, Badal tallied his 18th goal of the season on the power play with Holt Oliphant providing the assist. Johnny Ulicny scored a short-handed goal, and Jake Black buried his 41st tally of the year with an assist going to Perrault. Johnstown led 4-1 heading to the third period.
Theo Thrun scored for Maine just 1:30 into the third. Badal answered on the power play with Black and Zachary Murray assisting on the play.
Zion Green and Filip Wiberg both scored to bring Maine within 5-4 with 12:51 left.
Johnstown's Egan Schmitt scored with 2:04 left for an insurance goal.
Maine outshot Johnstown 36-35.
Johnstown's Dominik Wasik made 32 saves. Maine's Gus Holt stopped 29 shots.
The Tomahawks return home to face Danbury on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).
