DANBURY, Conn. – Frank Jenkins scored two goals and six other players found the back of the net in the Johnstown Tomahawks' dominant 8-2 win over the host Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Friday afternoon.
Zack Murray, Noah Wagner, Jacob Badal, Stephen Kyrkostas, David Matousek and Sean Ramsay also had goals for Johnstown, which improved to 13-8-3 with 29 points and third place in the NAHL East Division.
Kyrkostas got an early breakaway opportunity, which was stopped by Danbury goalie Josh Seeley. Then Murray got the rebound and put it in to get the Tomahawks on the board with a short-handed goal at 5:04. Danbury tied it up with a goal from Luka Sukovic.
Johnstown's Wagner scored his second goal of the season with only seven seconds remaining in the period, giving the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead.
The Tomahawks came out flying in the second period with goals from Badal, Jenkins and Kyrkostas all coming at even strength.
Danbury started the third period with a goalie change, having Adam Johnson take over between the pipes. The Tomahawks were still successful in finding the back of the net though as Matousek and Ramsay made it 7-1. Jenkins netted his second goal of the game on the power play 8:37 into the final period.
Boris Skalos found the back of the net for Danbury to make the final 8-2.
The Tomahawks return home to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial next Friday and Saturday against the first-place New Jersey Titans. Next Saturday night’s game will be the Tomahawks' annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Buddy’s Christmas Wish. Fans are asked to bring new stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Tomahawks' first goal.
