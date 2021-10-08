MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Jake Black scored twice and added an assist as the Johnstown Tomahawks dispatched the New Jersey Titans 7-1 on Friday night to begin a two-game road series.
Johnstown (4-4) led 2-0 after the first period and added three more in the second. A 2-1 edge in the third allowed the Tomahawks to prevail.
Sam Evola stopped 35 of 36 shots on goal for Johnstown.
Johnstown’s Jacob Badal, Carson Galin, Zachary Murray, Johnny Ulicny and Ryan Vellucci (one assist) all scored. Stephen Kyrkostas and David Matousek provided two assists each.
The teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.
