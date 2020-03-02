The Johnstown Tomahawks sit a point away from clinching a playoff berth in the NAHL’s East Division as the Maine Nordiques visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Monday and Tuesday, with both games slated to start at 7 p.m.
As exciting as that news is for coach Mike Letizia’s club, another recent update has taken the bulk of the thunder away from the talk of a playoff push while possibly energizing the team as it approaches the homestretch of the regular season.
On Sunday, the Tomahawks announced that captain Chris Trouba was recently cleared by doctors to practice with his teammates. While donning full hockey gear, Trouba is wearing a non-contact jersey for now.
Trouba, a defenseman, was checked from behind into the boards during the second period of a Nov. 23 game against the Maryland Black Bears at 1st Summit Arena.
A CT scan revealed that he suffered a broken C-6 vertebrae in his neck, but his spinal cord was not compromised by the fracture.
While Trouba has been limited in his on-ice participation as he recovered and rehabbed from the injury, he has maintained his presence on the team in other capacities since his release from the hospital.
“He’s been here doing his physical therapy, and doing his training and what he can do in his recovery,” Letizia said. “He’s been around the guys. He helps out in practice and things like that, but he’s gotten some better medical clearance to practice. There’s just a different element and a different presence he brings when he’s on the ice in practice.
“To see him being around makes everyone better. Makes everyone more accountable.
“This week in practice has been pretty good, and I think that goes with Chris being out there.”
The team noted in a release that the team’s coaches and medical staff will continue to monitor the situation, but did not release a timetable for his return to game action.
The update on Trouba’s recovery process came as the Tomahawks were winding down a two-plus week break from game action, having last played on Feb. 15, when Johnstown blanked the Jamestown Rebels 1-0 at the War Memorial.
Sporting an 8-2 record in its previous 10 games, Johnstown hasn’t taken the ice in a competitive setting for 15 days.
The rest and the news had positive effects on the team, which opens a month where it will skate 11 times before wrapping up the regular season with two games on April 3-4 at Jamestown.
“We’ve never really had this type of break,” Letizia said. “We’ve never really played Monday-Tuesday games in a traditional week, maybe New Year’s you play a Monday-Tuesday. The season’s a long one. It’s a grind. You remember that these are kids, and they got to have some time off … I think mentally, physically it allows you to recharge the batteries.
“They’ve come back with some newfound energy. They’ve been super excited every day in practice.”
Johnstown (30-13-4), with two games in hand on New Jersey, sits nine points behind the first-place Titans in the East Division while sixth-place Maine (20-28-2) is part of a four-team jumble for the division’s fourth and final playoff spot, five points behind Maryland.
The Nordiques have scored 174 goals, good enough for second among East Division squads, while allowing a division-worst 203 goals.
Cannon Green’s 22 goals leads Maine in that category with forward Noah Kane topping the team in scoring with 55 points.
“They have a lot of firepower,” Letizia said.
“They play a real high-paced style. They’re a dangerous opponent.
“They have a strong power-play. If you look, they score a lot of goals. They’re one of those teams in that four-team mix, they’re battling for their playoff lives.
“We know they’re going to be coming in here with a lot of fire.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.