Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia held a lengthy postgame meeting with his players following a 5-2 loss to the Maine Nordiques on Dec. 8.
More than 20 minutes passed before the doors opened in a quiet home locker room at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Apparently, the message took hold as a rejuvenated Tomahawks team responded with back-to-back victories over the streaking Nordiques this past Friday and Saturday, 6-4 and 5-2.
“Our ability to bounce back to win two after dropping Thursday’s game was big for our group,” said Letizia, whose Tomahawks led 2-1 after two periods, but allowed four goals in the third during the series-opening setback to the Nordiques.
“Thursday was tough as we had the lead in the third and then in a short span, got behind.
“We spoke at length following Thursday’s game just about some of the things we all could do to turn things around on the weekend. I think the guys really bought into it.”
Another difficult challenge awaits Johnstown as the East Division second-place New Jersey Titans visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Titans haven’t lost in regulation since the Northeast Generals beat them on Oct. 29. New Jersey is 9-0-2 since then, earning 20 of a possible 22 points.
“With New Jersey, they are a similar team to Maine with their high-paced offense,” Letizia said. “They are also a red-hot team that has strung together a good stretch of games and they’ve been pretty successful on the road.”
The Titans are 9-5-0 on the road, a better mark than their 7-6-2 home record.
Five New Jersey players have scored 22 or more points, including Brendan Dumas (seven goals, 21 assists, 28 points), Dominik Bartecko (8-19-27), Michael Young (10-14-24), Levente Keresztes (11-12-23) and Anthony Calafiore (11-11-22).
Goaltenders Zakari Brice (eight), Jacob Torgner (five) and Marino Ramirez (three) have combined for 16 wins.
“When teams come to Johnstown, they add some extra juice into their game,” Letizia said. “We can’t give away anything that isn’t earned.
"Our ability to once again buy into the second-by-second commitment it takes for every guy to play the right way, play the team-first game and play for one another is going to be extremely important to us.”
The Tomahawks also have balanced scoring from Anthony Galante (12 goals-14 assists-26 points), Drake Albers (12-12-24), James Barbour (8-13-21) and Zachary Aben (10-10-20).
Nine different Johnstown players combined to score a total of 13 goals in the three games against the Nordiques this past series. Ryan Vellucci, Aben, Johnny Ulicny and Galante had two apiece during the three-game set, and Albers, David Matousek, Barbour, Ahern and Will Moore each netted one goal.
Goaltender Adam Johnson won two games and is 5-3-0 with a 3.19 goals against average and .893 save percentage since joining the Tomahawks.
“We saw some guys really come to life in expanded roles,” said Letizia, whose team is 7-3-0 in its past 10 games. “Our special teams stepped up in the two wins, which was big for us, but again, the mindset of believing in the importance of ‘we’ over ‘me’ can be so important.”
