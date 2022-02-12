JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following Friday night’s loss to the Maine Nordiques, Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said he couldn’t have asked for a better first and a worse second period after his team’s five-goal lead disappeared.
On Saturday, Letizia couldn’t have asked for a better third period from the Tomahawks.
Trailing 3-0, a goal by Egan Schmitt sparked a four-goal rally by Johnstown to force overtime, and the Tomahawks received the game-winning tally in the shootout from Stephen Kyrkostas to earn the comeback victory, 5-4.
“That’s definitely not how you draw up either of the games this weekend,” Letizia said. “It just goes to show you that hockey is a 60-minute game, and I think we both got a taste of that this weekend. It was tough for us early on, we couldn’t get any breaks. Then, we could’ve packed it in towards the end, but we didn’t. Give the guys on the bench all the credit in the world.”
The Tomahawks were unable to capitalize on multiple scoring chances during the first and second periods.
Two Johnstown shots got past Gus Holt, but the netminder was saved by the post on both occurrences. The Tomahawks also had three breakaway opportunities go to waste, including having a second-period goal waved off.
On the other end, Maine recorded one goal a piece in the first and second frames from Evan Orloff and Aidan Connolly to take a 2-0 lead into the third.
“In the locker room between the second and third periods, we said, ’No quit,’ ” Kyrkostas said. “We knew we had to take this game, especially after last night. We had to show the character and charisma of this team by getting this win. This was a huge game for us.”
The Nordiques then took a three-goal advantage just 52 seconds into the third, after a shot by Brendan Gibbons was bobbled by Tomahawks goaltender Dominik Wasik and bounced into the net.
Schmitt got the Tomahawks on the board at 6:40 of the third on a short-handed breakaway goal. Filip Wiberg answered for Maine just 1 minute, 36 seconds later to keep the Nordiques ahead 4-1.
Johnstown followed by recording three goals in a span of 6 minutes and 45 seconds to tie the game. Holt Oliphant scored at the 11:47 mark, then Jake Black hammered home his 27th goal of the season to cut the deficit to one.
Jacob Badal completed the comeback by poking a shot through Holt’s legs to tie the game with 1:28 remaining.
“When things started going in, it was so nice to see,” Letizia said. “I think when we got the one goal to break the shutout, it broke the goalie’s mental psyche. He was pretty locked in until the third. We just found a way to get the two points regardless of the situation.”
Kyrkostas played the same strategy, scoring the lone goal of the shootout by pushing a backhand shot through the five hole. Wasik stopped all three Maine shots to seal the win.
“The mindset was that I just had to put the puck in the net,” Kyrkostas said. “Our goalie made a couple of big saves before me, so I had to do my job. There was nothing much to it honestly, the puck kind of rolled on me, but luckily I was able to slip five hole and put it in.”
Johnstown (23-13-5, 51 points) moves within five points of second-place Maryland (56) in the East Division. The Tomahawks face Jamestown next, hosting the Rebels on Feb 18-19.
With Jamestown’s 5-2 win over Danbury, the Rebels are now tied with Northeast for fourth place with 47 points.
“We’ve had a lot of battles with them already this season,” Letizia said. “Obviously, we know where things look in the division as well. It’ll be another tough week. We just have to have good preparation this week at practice, and remember to compete for all 60 minutes.”
