SEWELL, N.J. – Five different Johnstown Tomahawks scored as the visitors edged the Philadelphia Rebels 5-4 on Sunday afternoon to take two out of three in the weekend series.
Dominic Foglia scored 3:11 into the first period to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead. Johnstown's Ethan Perrault scored to knot the game at 1-all heading into the second period.
Foglia's second goal of the game put the Rebels up 2-1. Johnstown's Will Lawrence tied the game at 2-all, then Ryan Vellucci and James Barbour scored on the power play as the Tomahawks led 4-2 after the second period.
Philadelphia's Klaus Jogi brought his team within 4-3 with 6:34 left in the third. Drake Albers' empty-net goal gave the Tomahawks a 5-3 edge with 39 ticks remaining. With 26 seconds left, Phiadelphia's Joshua Player set the final.
Johnstown's Alec Rajalin-Scharp earned his second straight victory with 29 saves.
The Tomahawks outshot the Rebels 40-33. Both teams went 2-for-5 on the power play.
Johnstown's next game is Dec. 8 against the Maine Nordiques. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis will make an appearance at the contest.
