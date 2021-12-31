JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Not even a sluggish start on Friday night could neutralize the Johnstown Tomahawks’ magic in New Year’s Eve games.
Overcoming a two-goal deficit, Johnstown improved to 8-1-1 all-time on New Year’s Eve games at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial as it pulled out a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Northeast Generals.
Sean Ramsay’s goal at 17:38 of the third proved to be the difference for Johnstown, which didn’t lead until Ramsay swept the puck past Northeast goaltender Oliver Drum with the Tomahawks on the power play, ensuring that the 2,552 in attendance could ring in 2022 with the same cheer as the Tomahawks.
“Clearly the biggest crowd we’ve had all season,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“Outstanding job by the fans to come out and show their support. Last year, we didn’t get to play in front of any fans (because of COVID-19 restrictions).
“To see that crowd was pretty special. It was great to get that win in front of them.”
Stephen Kyrkostas and Jacob Badal assisted on the game-winner.
“It was a great pass by (Kyrkostas), he walked in and baited the D-man towards him,” Ramsay said. “I had all day to tuck it in.”
It was a redemption of sorts for Ramsay, who missed a golden opportunity to pot Johns- town’s first goal during the first period with the Generals already up 2-0 as a rebound off a Jacob Badal shot bounced off Drum’s pads to Ramsay, who knuckled the puck off the crossbar.
“I had (Drum) backhanded, and I hit the crossbar,” Ramsay said. “I was pretty pissed about that, but I was happy to get that final goal.”
With the win, Johnstown (15-11-3) increases its lead to three points over Northeast for third place in the NAHL’s East Division.
The teams meet again at 1st Summit Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday to close out the weekend set.
The Generals struck first at 3:45 of the opening stanza when Ryan Corcoran outmuscled a Johnstown defender on the right side of the crease to deflect Steven Ardagna’s seemingly wide-right try from the blue line past goaltender Sam Evola. Paul Minnehan also was credited with a helper on the Corcoran goal.
At 7:22 of the first, Northeast grew the lead to two goals when Joey McGraw collected a loose puck deep in the Johns-town zone before wrapping a shot around the crease to beat Evola low.
“We knew it was going to be a rusty start for sure,” Letizia said. “But I thought during the media timeout, we were able to calm the guys down and not get too panicked.
“Our feet started moving a little bit more. I thought we got going from there.”
Johnstown found its scoring touch on the power play when Braedon Ford snapped a shot to beat Oliver Drum on his glove side. Zach Stoner and Zach Murray picked up assists.
A loose puck in the Generals’ end became Johnstown’s second goal when Egan Schmitt’s shot on a short breakaway connected with the top corner of the net at 13:56.
Northeast regained the lead at 17:00 on Ryan Gordon’s stuff shot under Evola’s right leg pad, seconds after a penalty against the Tomahawks’ Ramsay had expired.
The Tomahawks drew even very late in the second as a dart from David Wilcox in the left faceoff circle beat Drum at 19:59. Badal and Jake Black assisted on the last-second prayer shot from the Tomahawks’ defenseman.
It was enough to alter the attitude of the arena, creating a buzz that carried to the end.
“It gives you a different mindset,” Letizia said. “You get excited, but at the time, we had to tell the guys that it was only 3-3 and that there was still a lot of hockey to be played.”
Evola made 20 stops, while Drum turned away 30 shots.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
