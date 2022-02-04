DANBURY, Conn. – David Matousek scored two goals and five points, and captain Holt Oliphant netted a pair of goals as the Johnstown Tomahawks beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 7-2 on Friday afternoon.
Zachary Stoner, Zachary Murray and Stephen Kyrkostas each had one goal for the Tomahawks at the Danbury Ice Arena.
Goaltender Matthew O’Donnell stopped 26 of 28 shots for Johnstown.
The Tomahawks built a 3-1 first-period advantage and led 4-2 after two periods.
Gabe Dombrowski and Jazz Krivtsov each had a goal for Danbury.
The teams will play at 3 p.m. Saturday.
On Friday, the Tomahawks announced several transactions with the NAHL roster freeze approaching on Sunday.
The 'Hawks added goaltender Dom Wasik, acquired from the Aberdeen Wings after going 10-7-1 with a 3.11 goals against average. Forward Alex Walker was acquired from the Wichita Falls Warriors and will be reunited with former teammate O'Donnell. Walker posted three goals and nine points in 38 games this season.
The Tomahawks released goaltender Liam Gross and forward Carson Galin. The El Paso Rhinos acquired Galin.
