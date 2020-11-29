Johnstown 3, New Jersey 2 (SO): In Middletown, New Jersey, Andrew Murphy scored the only goal in the shootout, and Peyton Grainer made 30 saves in his NAHL debut to lead the Tomahawks to victory over the Titans on Sunday.
With the win, Johnstown salvaged one of three over the weekend to end a two-game losing streak. The Tomahawks have 15 points and are one point behind Maryland for first place in the NAHL East Division.
Goals from Jared Gerger and John Gelatt, playing in his hometown, gave the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead in the third period. Jay Ahearn, Max Neill and Holt Oliphant provided assists.
Jake LaRusso scored both goals for New Jersey, which received 40 saves from Berk Berkeliev.
Maryland 4, Johnstown 3: In Abingdon, Maryland, the Black Bears’ Thomas Jarman scored on the power play with 5:00 left in the third period to provide the game-winning goal on Saturday at Ice World.
Just shy of four minutes into the game, there was a lengthy pause as the contest had to be relocated to another rink in the Ice World facility.
Maryland swept the two-game series and moved into first place in the NAHL East Division.
Johnstown led 3-1 in the second period after goals by Gelatt, Matt McQuade and Murphy. Ahearn, Brendan Clark and Neill provided assists.
Conor Cole and Cam Gaudette tallied goals to force a 3-all tie with 10 seconds left in the second period. Cole (two assists) and Josh Nixon provided assists on Jarman’s game-winning goal.
Michael Morelli stopped 30 shots for Maryland, which received two assists from Hunter McCoy.
Johnstown’s Connor Strobel finished with 26 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.