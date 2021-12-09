The top team in the North American Hockey League’s East Division will visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this weekend.
Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia views games against the New Jersey Titans on Friday and Saturday as both a challenge and an opportunity.
“They’re having a really good season, obviously,” Letizia said of the Titans, who beat Johnstown 3-2 in a shootout and 3-1 at the War Memorial on Oct. 29-30.
“Last time they were here in Johnstown, we didn’t have our best weekend. We learned from that a little bit."
New Jersey is 18-9-1 with 37 points atop the East Division. The Titans have scored 106 goals, second-best in the league, and are 7-3 in their past 10 contests.
The third-place Tomahawks are 13-8-3 with 29 points. Johnstown has allowed a division-low 70 goals against and is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games.
Face-off is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
“They have four strong lines,” Letizia said. “They have a solid ‘D’ group and good goaltending. They have most of the boxes checked. We have to be on our game and we have to compete.
“We’ve had a good week of practice and our guys are hungry. We have to get after it this weekend.”
New Jersey is led by Tommy Bannister, who is second in the league with 34 points, including 12 goals. Brendan Dumas is third in the NAHL and tops among all rookies with 33 points, including 11 goals. Anthony Calafiore has 11 goals and 31 points to rank sixth. Chris Carroll has a league-high 25 assists.
“They have a lot of depth up front,” Letizia said. “They acquired Carroll and Ryan Coughlin recently to add more firepower. They’re a dangerous team.
“We can’t take shifts off. It’s got to be hard-nosed hockey all weekend long.”
The Tomahawks are led by Jake Black, who is fourth in the NAHL with 32 points. His 17 goals and point total each rank second among rookies.
Jacob Badal has 10 goals and 25 points, and Zachary Murray has 14 goals and 21 points for Johnstown.
Second-year Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola is 9-5-1 with a 2.69 goals against average and .918 save percentage. Tommy Heaney is 4-1-2 with a 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage.
“The last few weeks, it’s been a split between them,” Letizia said of his goalies. “We challenge those guys to push each other, make each other better and make our team better. We’re going to rely on both of them.”
Andrew Takacs is 13-4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .920 save percentage for New Jersey.
The Titans have 610 penalty minutes, with 146 minor penalties. Johnstown has 281 PIM.
“That’s one of those unique stats,” Letizia said of New Jersey’s penalty totals. “They have a good penalty kill. Like anybody, you don’t want to take penalties, but if you’re confident you can kill them off, maybe you live with it.
“Our power play has to come through. On the flip side, if we’re short-handed, we have to trust in our PK. We have to make sure special teams is an area of the game where we’re winning the battle.”
The Tomahawks will celebrate their annual charity Teddy Bear Toss at Saturday night’s game. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be tossed onto the ice after Johnstown’s first goal.
The Tomahawks have drawn 20,481 fans to 1st Summit Arena this season, an average of 1,575 a game to rank sixth in the NAHL.
“These next four games with Jersey at home and then off to (second-place) Maryland are going to be pretty significant games and big tests for our team,” Letizia said.
