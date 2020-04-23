The NAHL hasn’t resumed play. The regular-season games stopped in mid-March amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the virtual Robertson Cup playoffs roll on. Just like the real-life Johnstown Tomahawks did last season, their digital counterparts also clinched a first-round playoff series victory by winning three of the four games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.
Christian Gorscak watched and celebrated as he scored the game’s lone goal in overtime on Wednesday night.
He and his Tomahawks teammates savored the moment – via an online group chat.
“It’s pretty cool. We’ve had a couple Zoom calls where we’re all watching together and talking throughout it,” said Gorscak, the North American Hockey League most valuable player and regular-season leading scorer. “We’re texting with coach during the games. We’re definitely into it. We’re trying to have as much fun with it as we can.”
“When they set this up they definitely put a lot of time into it,” Gorscak said of the online games on YouTube.
“It’s not as good as us playing, definitely, but it gives us some comfort.”
Tomahawks goaltender David Tomeo had a shutout in the 1-0 series-clincher.
Tomeo played Games 3 and 4 of the virtual playoffs after Alex Tracy started the first two contests against the Knights. The rotation mirrored the approach coach Mike Letizia often followed throughout a 34-13-4 regular season.
“I’ve been watching it pretty intently. I watch all the games,” Tomeo said of the digital playoffs. “Alex (Tracy) played the first two virtual games and I watched it. When I was in, it was like a whole different ballgame. I was really nervous.
“I didn’t want to let the guys down. You don’t want it to be your character who is having that bad game,” Tomeo added.
“I’m more scared than ever. When I’m in net during a real game, I’m confident and cool because I know I’m in control. Watching this, you’re watching a virtual version of yourself. It’s nerve-wracking because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The Tomahawks will play the winner of Sunday’s Game 5 between the New Jersey Titans and Maryland Black Bears.
“It’s actually fun to watch and cool to see yourself in that video game form,” Tomeo said. “I’ve enjoyed watching it.
“I think the league has done a really good job. I get really into it. You want to win this thing. It’s virtual but the coolest thing is how competitive we all are.
“We have our group chat and get on Zoom.
“We want to win this thing, but there is nothing we can control.”
