DANBURY, Conn. – Jacob Badal’s second goal of the game in the third period proved to be the game-winner as the Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 3-2 on Thursday night.
Johnstown (12-8-3) inched one point ahead of Northeast for third place in the NAHL East Division.
Badal’s second goal came off assists from Ethan Perrault and Jake Black with 3:02 left in the third.
Danbury’s Mike Salandra scored with 2:43 remaining, but the Tomahawks held on for victory.
Badal scored an unassisted goal in the first period to knot the game at 1.
In the third, Black found the back of the net with an assist to Sean Ramsay to give Johnstown a 2-1 advantage.
Johnstown's Salvatore Evola made 30 saves.
Danbury (6-15-3) received 38 saves from Josh Seeley.
Johnstown finished with a 41-32 advantage in shots on goal.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Friday.
