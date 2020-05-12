The Johnstown Tomahawks took right winger Max Neill with their first selection in the North American Hockey League Supplemental Draft on Tuesday.
Neill, 19, was the 22nd pick overall. The Portage La Prairie, Minnesota, native was among three picks by the Tomahawks in the draft.
A 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward, Neill had 42 points and 179 penalty minutes in 106 games during two seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League in Canada. He played this past season with the Steinbach Pistons.
With the 48th overall pick, the Tomahawks selected Matthew McQuade, an 18-year-old center who had 53 points in 60 games last season in the Central Junior Hockey League. McQuade is a native of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada, and played last season for the Nepean Raiders.
Johnstown also picked 50th overall and took western Pennsylvania product Alex Gritz, a 19-year-old center who played 207 games during the past four seasons split between the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Gritz is from Cranberry and played last season for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.
