Johnstown Tomahawks captain Holt Oliphant often thought back to the disappointment and heartbreak he and his teammates felt as they skated off the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial ice following a first-round playoff exit in 2021.
The feeling fueled Oliphant, one of the few veterans on a rebuilt Tomahawks team that is back in the North American Hockey League postseason. Johnstown will host the Jamestown Rebels in the first two games of a best-of-5 series on Friday (7:30) and Saturday (7).
“Personally, it’s been in the back of my mind since we got off the ice after Game 5,” Oliphant said of the Tomahawks’ 4-3 loss to the visiting Maryland Black Bears in last season’s decisive fifth game on May 29. “I’ve thought about it all the time.
“It’s something we want to make up for. We want to redeem ourselves,” he said.
“We want revenge for our playoffs last year. We want another chance at it.”
A year ago, the Tomahawks were the East Division’s top seed during the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season.
This season, the Tomahawks finished second in the East and used a victory over Danbury in the regular-season finale to earn home ice in a best-of-5 series against the third-seeded Rebels.
Johnstown (34-20-6) collected 74 points, one better than Jamestown (35-22-3).
The Tomahawks finished with only one less regular-season victory than the division-winning team in 2020-21 despite losing the top four scorers from last season. That group had accounted for 96 goals and 222 points.
One of the top goaltenders also moved onto college.
Instead of enduring a down year, coach Mike Letizia’s team persevered, even after No. 1 goaltender Sam Evola and veteran Dusty Geregach each left the team to begin their college careers in the middle of this season.
The Tomahawks went 7-3-0 in their final 10 games and posted a 19-7-4 record overall on home ice.
“We went through a wide range of swings over the last three months of the season in such a battle, but in the end we were able to get ourselves home-ice advantage, and we have to use it,” Letizia said. “In the playoffs, you definitely can throw some things out the window because ultimately you have to find any way to win, anywhere.
“Hopefully, in our case being on our ice with our fans will give us extra fuel in this series.”
The Rebels also finished strong, going 9-1-0 in their final 10 games. Jamestown had a nine-game winning streak until dropping its finale last Friday. That stumble provided Johnstown an opportunity to move ahead in the standings the next night.
“They’re a great hockey team. They work hard in all three zones,” Oliphant said. “They finish hits. They play really physical and they’re well-disciplined.
“We know it’s going to be an absolute war on Friday night, Saturday night and the rest of the series.”
The Tomahawks offense is fronted by Jake Black, whose 41 goals lead the NAHL and 79 points rank second overall – first among rookies. Jacob Badal (21 goals, 62 points) and Stephen Kyrkostas (19 goals, 51 points) also are among the leaders.
Goaltenders Matthew O’Donnell (12-5-0) and Dominik Wasik (5-3-0) combined for 27 wins since joining the Tomahawks in late January and February, respectively. O’Donnell has 19 wins overall, and Wasik, 15.
“Everything tightens up. Everything gets faster,” Oliphant said of the playoffs. “You have less time to make decisions. From a mental aspect, you really have to approach it one shift, one period, one game at a time. You really have to stay in the moment.
“That’s something the guys with playoff experience can teach the younger guys.
“Stay in the moment. Don’t worry about the things you can’t control.”
The Rebels are led by John Lundy’s 32 goals and 57 points. Jak Vaarwerk has 18 goals and 53 points, and Ryan Waltman has 13 goals and 41 points.
“There’s no secret that those two guys are great players and have found success against us this year,” Letizia said of Lundy and Vaarwerk.
“We have to pay close attention and play them as hard defensively as possible.”
Goaltender Nolan Suggs is 25-10-3, and Jon Howe is 10-8-1.
“Jamestown is as good of a team as there is in our division and league,” Letizia said.
“They play a solid, heavy structure with good special teams and opportunistic scoring.
“If you go back through our 12 games I would imagine there are one or two that maybe had an extended score, but the rest were extremely tight and likely tied in the third. It really comes down to battle and compete with them, and making sure we can capitalize on chances and limit mistakes as much as possible.”
The Tomahawks went 4-6-2 against the Rebels this regular season. Jamestown won the final three meetings.
Johnstown will begin a new slate in the postseason, and the Tomahawks will do so in front of the home crowd for at least two games.
“We have the best fans in the league,” Oliphant said. “Anytime we get a chance to play in front of them, it’s a huge advantage, a huge help to us. We use the crowd to get energy and momentum.
“We still have to come ready to play hockey,” he said. “The crowd doesn’t win you any games, but it helps.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
