BLAINE, Minn. – Zach Aben scored two third-period goals, and goaltender Jacob Osborne made 27 saves as the Johnstown Tomahawks opened the NAHL Showcase with a 4-1 victory over the previously unbeaten El Paso Rhinos.
“It was a strong way for us to start the showcase and get off on the right foot,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “I felt we got stronger and stronger as the game went on, which is a good sign for us.”
South Division team El Paso (3-1) scored first on Paavo Hiltunen’s power-play goal 9:47 into the game at the National Sports Center Super Rink. Johnstown tied it via Justin Gibson’s tally at 18:44 of the opening frame.
“We had some penalties to kill in the first half of the game and did a nice job after they got their first one,” Letizia said of five Rhinos power-play opportunities. “We got some power plays late in the game and cashed in when we needed, which was very encouraging.”
Isaac Holt gave the Tomahawks (2-1) the lead 3:39 into the second period, and Aben put the game out of reach with a pair of third-period power-play tallies. The first came 57 seconds into the third and the second with only 38.9 remaining.
The East Division Tomahawks will play the Kenai River Brown Bears of the Midwest Division at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
“There were a lot of good things from the game that we need to carry into Thursday and continue to build on,” Letizia said.
