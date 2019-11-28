The Johnstown Tomahawks will hit the road for a pair of North American Hockey League games against the Jamestown Rebels on Friday and Saturday.
Both games at Northwest Arena will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Coach Mike Letizia’s Tomahawks are in second place in the East Division, three points back of New Jersey. Johnstown is 15-7-4 with 34 points and is 7-1-2 in its past 10 games.
The ’Hawks have won three straight games, including a pair of 5-4 overtime victories against the visiting Maryland Black Bears last week.
Jamestown is in last place in the seven-team East with an 8-15-2 record and 18 points. The Rebels have a minus-33 goal differential.
The Tomahawks are led by balanced scoring from Christian Gorscak (10 goals, 18 assists, 28 points), Bennett Stockdale (7-20-27), Carson Gallagher (13-10-23), Max Kouznetsov (8-14-22), Tristan Poissant (7-14-21) and Noah Basarab (11-9-20) with 20 or more points.
Goaltender David Tomeo is 10-3-2 with a 2.52 goals against average. Alex Tracy is 5-2-0 with a 2.97 GAA.
Jamestown is led by Noah Finstrom (6-11-17), Valeri Rykov (6-7-13), Jordan Cormier (4-7-11) and Liam Hansson (3-7-10).
Goaltenders Noah West (3-11-1) and Jon Howe (5-4-1) have combined in net.
