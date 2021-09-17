BLAINE, Minn. – Four different Johnstown Tomahawks skaters tallied goals while goaltender Sam Evola stopped 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday during the NAHL Showcase.
David Matousek, Jake Black, David Wilcox and T.J. Koufis each scored for Johnstown, with Matousek’s goal at 17:36 of the first promptly erasing a 1-0 Magicians lead after Riku Brown had solved Evola at 15:57 of the first. Koufis was credited with the assist on the Matousek goal.
Black gave the Tomahawks the lead for good at 6:44 of the second with help from Sean Ramsay and Holt Oliphant, while Wilcox padded that advantage just 13 seconds into the third period as Braedon Ford and Oliphant were in on the set-up.
Koufis’ empty-net goal at 18:35 in the third sealed the Tomahawks’ victory. Noah Wagner and Ryan Vellucci assisted.
The Tomahawks put 29 shots on Minnesota’s Sam Livecchi, who stopped 26 of them, including a second-period penalty shot from Ed Lazo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.