BLAINE, Minnesota – Christian Gallagher scored a game-tying goal with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in regulation and the Johnstown Tomahawks earned their first win of the season by beating the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 in an overtime shootout on Thursday night.
After a scoreless overtime period, the Tomahawks outscored the Bobcats 2-0 in the shootout. Bennett Stockdale and Chris Trouba had goals during the one-on-one session in the NAHL Showcase at the Schwan Super Rink.
Johnstown goaltender Alex Tracy stopped both Bismarck shots in the shootout and had 38 saves in regulation and overtime. The Tomahawks are 1-3-0 and will play Minot on Friday in the Showcase.
Christian Gorscak gave Johnstown a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 5:08 into the game, but Bismarck tied the score via Will Hillman’s goal 42 seconds into the second. Grant Johnson gave the Bobcats a 2-1 lead at 15:15 of the third before Gallagher tied the game with an assist from Gorscak.
