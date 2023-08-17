JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks announced the appointment of Chuck Linkenheld as director of scouting on Thursday.
Boasting a resume with over 35 years spent in coaching, player development and scouting, Linkenheld brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.
Linkenheld's coaching journey has seen him oversee more than 3,000 games, predominantly at the 16- and 18-under Triple-A level, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to identify, nurture and cultivate young hockey talent. His coaching tenure includes notable stints with the Chicago Reapers, Chicago Mission and Team Illinois.
Notably, his influence has extended to the Junior Tier II level in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he served as both coach and general manager for two years. His visionary approach to team leadership and strategic player management contributed to the success and growth of his teams. Linkenheld's involvement in scouting and player development has been equally impactful. He has lent his expertise to esteemed teams such as the Tri City Storm (USHL), Waterloo (USHL), Austin (NAHL) and the International Scouting Service. His keen eye for identifying potential and nurturing emerging talents has proven invaluable to organizations seeking to bolster their ranks.
“Chuck will be a strong, welcomed addition to the program overseeing our scouting department,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "The ability to have him handling the recruiting of future players and building a widespread scouting staff all over the world should be vital to our recruitment of players and building longevity within the program. Chuck has a great familiarity of the Tomahawks organization from his son Casey playing here for 2 1/2 seasons. That experience can help tell the story to future players about Tomahawks hockey and playing in Johnstown. This is another big step to continue to build and grow our organization even stronger.”
Linkenheld has been a pillar of success, not only as a coach and scout, but also as a leader in developing players for junior and college hockey. His dedication and acumen have paved the way for numerous athletes to make the transition to higher levels of play. The Illinois native’s own hockey journey began as a Division I player at Merrimack College, where he served as the team captain. His exceptional achievements have earned him a place in the AHAI (Amateur Hockey Association Illinois) Hockey Hall of Fame.
“I am excited to be involved in bringing young men with character and talent to the Tomahawks and the Johnstown community," Linkenheld said. "My goal is to provide the coaching staff with quality players they can develop and move on to be solid college hockey players. If our scouting staff and coaching staff accomplishes this goal, we will establish a winning tradition and a chance to compete and win a Robertson Cup."
“The Johnstown Tomahawks eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Chuck Linkenheld's expertise will have on their scouting and player development initiatives as they forge ahead in the pursuit of excellence” Tomahawks owner John Koufis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.