The Johnstown Tomahawks named Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Nick Mish as the North American Hockey League team's assistant coach on Tuesday.
Mish previously had served as the Tomahawks goaltending coach under head coach Mike Letizia.
Mish was a freshman netminder on Bishop McCort High School’s hockey team that won the 1997 Class 1A Pennsylvania Cup and Penguin Cup titles. He then began his Junior career in British Columbia before being selected in the 13th round by the Erie Otters in the 1999 Ontario Hockey League draft.
"I look forward to having Nick in an expanded role this season as we add more layers to our contributions for helping the players," Letizia said. "With the newly added logistics not only within our organization, but the NAHL as a whole, the more resources that we can provide to the players and their development will continue to help them grow on and off the ice."
A member of Letizia's staff since the 2014-15 season, Dave Dunkleberger will assume the role as manager of hockey operations, equipment and in-game video, according to the team's website.
The Tomahawks open the NAHL season on Friday and Saturday against the Maryland Black Bears at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland.
