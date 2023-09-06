The Johnstown Tomahawks named second-year forward Zach Aben as team captain on Wednesday.
"Zach has leadership and character running through his veins," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "His commitment on and off the ice is exemplary of what we hope all our players strive for."
A Shavertown, Luzerne County, native, Aben played 35 games for Johnstown last season in the North American Hockey League. He scored 12 goals and 12 assists until suffering a season-ending injury.
"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," Aben said. "It means a lot and is an honor that I will take great pride in. We have a special group this year that pushes each other to our limits every day. We are looking forward to getting after it and giving the best fans in the NAHL a great season."
The Tomahawks open the regular season on Friday and Saturday against the Maryland Black Bears at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.